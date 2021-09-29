Letter: Conservation no land grab

In the 28 years that I was director of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, we undertook much conservation work, such as grass waterways, terraces, farm ponds and wildlife habitat projects.

None of these would have been possible without the cooperation of the landowners. Make no mistake about it: Conservation on private lands by state or federal agencies is not some sort of land grab as our governor is claiming. Conservation applied to private lands is a voluntary program. That is how it has been in the past and will always be as long as we are a democracy.

We also used conservation easements to protect wetlands, woods and prairies as they occurred within the district. This is the way that the landowners wanted it.

Conservation easements began in Lancaster County with a rural landowner who wanted to protect his property from future development. Sen. Jerome Warner introduced the Conservation Easement and Preservation Act as a result. I want to be very clear on this point: Landowners continue to own the land and pay taxes.