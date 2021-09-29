 Skip to main content
Letter: Conservation no land grab
In the 28 years that I was director of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, we undertook much conservation work, such as grass waterways, terraces, farm ponds and wildlife habitat projects.

None of these would have been possible without the cooperation of the landowners. Make no mistake about it: Conservation on private lands by state or federal agencies is not some sort of land grab as our governor is claiming. Conservation applied to private lands is a voluntary program. That is how it has been in the past and will always be as long as we are a democracy.

We also used conservation easements to protect wetlands, woods and prairies as they occurred within the district. This is the way that the landowners wanted it.

Conservation easements began in Lancaster County with a rural landowner who wanted to protect his property from future development. Sen. Jerome Warner introduced the Conservation Easement and Preservation Act as a result. I want to be very clear on this point: Landowners continue to own the land and pay taxes.

Now comes Gov. Pete Ricketts, going across the state hollering "fire" about good conservation practices, spreading fear and innuendo about conservation in general and bashing one of our best tools for protecting our natural resources, which are conservation easements. He is also compiling a list of conservation easement holders. What is he going to do with that list? In a democracy, this is totally repugnant.

Governor Ricketts, we don't know for what or whom you are posturing, but for the sake of all those good people who have worked so hard for so many years on land, water and wildlife conservation, please stop the bashing.

Bruce Kennedy, Malcolm

