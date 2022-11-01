Letter: Conrad's experience most valuable

I was glad to see the Journal Star editorial board endorse Danielle Conrad in the Legislative District 46 race. I was a legislative staffer for 24 years. I worked for a Democrat, an Independent, and three Republican state senators.

The longer they were there, the more effectively they represented their constituents. There is no question that it takes at least a full four-year term to get up to speed on the issues, the process, the rules of the Legislature — and especially the state budget, which is crafted by the Appropriations Committee, on which Danielle served for eight years.

I had a frontline view of how successfully Danielle worked to build relationships and deliver on issues that matter. We need her experience and knowledge of the rules to protect our nonpartisan institution, give working families a stronger voice, champion our civil rights — and serve us, the people of Legislative District 46.

Our choice is pretty simple, actually. The candidates in this race have the same approach on the issues, but only one has actual experience and existing relationships across the political aisle to make a difference on day one. That candidate is Danielle Conrad.

Claudia Lindley, Lincoln