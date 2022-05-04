Letter: Conrad supports working families

As a working parent with small children, I know how difficult it is to juggle the needs of my family and work responsibilities. Our state can and should do more to help find balance for both employers and employees, so our economy works for everyone.

That is why I am supporting Danielle Conrad for the Legislature. She understands these challenges as a working parent and has raised the minimum wage twice, expanded childcare programs, worked to create family and sick leave policies and helped pass the pregnant workers fairness act.

These policies support families and keep people in the workforce, which is good for taxpayers. I can think of nothing better to celebrate Mother’s Day 2022 than to vote for Danielle Conrad.

Jenny Dauer, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0