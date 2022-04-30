 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Conrad needed in Legislature

  • 0

I support Danielle Conrad for Legislature because we need experienced leaders who reach across party lines to make government work for all of us.

I was on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents while she was in the Legislature. Danielle Conrad was a strong champion for keeping our colleges and university strong and college education accessible and affordable. I am supporting her to serve again in the Legislature because I know she will work to maintain public higher education as a pathway to genuine economic opportunity for Nebraska families.

I also appreciate Danielle Conrad for leading the ballot initiative that raised the minimum wage for working Nebraskans. That says a lot about her commitment to making government work for all of us, not just the rich and powerful.

We need Danielle Conrad back in the Legislature working for us

Chuck Hassebrook, Lincoln

Danielle Conrad

Danielle Conrad, 2022 candidate for District 46 legislative seat.

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Herbster would bring change

Letter: Herbster would bring change

While I disagree with many of Charles Herbster’s policy positions, I will be voting for him in the primary. This is because it is not the poli…

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Since the story broke about gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster allegedly groping a Republican state senator and seven other women (April…

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Is anyone else in the Republican Party confused at the outcry of disdain for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster now that he has been acc…

Letter: No candidate a good bet

Letter: No candidate a good bet

I am dissatisfied with the top three Republican candidates for governor. There is Charles Herbster who is proud to be endorsed by Donald Trump…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News