Letter: Conrad needed in Legislature

I support Danielle Conrad for Legislature because we need experienced leaders who reach across party lines to make government work for all of us.

I was on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents while she was in the Legislature. Danielle Conrad was a strong champion for keeping our colleges and university strong and college education accessible and affordable. I am supporting her to serve again in the Legislature because I know she will work to maintain public higher education as a pathway to genuine economic opportunity for Nebraska families.

I also appreciate Danielle Conrad for leading the ballot initiative that raised the minimum wage for working Nebraskans. That says a lot about her commitment to making government work for all of us, not just the rich and powerful.

We need Danielle Conrad back in the Legislature working for us

Chuck Hassebrook, Lincoln

