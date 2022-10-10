Letter: Conrad leads on financial literacy

Danielle Conrad is a leader in ensuring access to financial literacy education for Nebraskans of all ages. When she served as state senator previously, she secured stable funding for the Nebraska Council on Economic Education, a nonprofit housed at the UNL College of Business. This funding stream helped NCEE continue its mission to lead a statewide initiative to advance economic and financial literacy.

When there was no political will to curtail the payday lender industry, she thought outside the box and came up with a strategy. She sponsored a bill to increase the licensing fees on each payday lender building and designated that funding to go to financial education, specifically NCEE.

This funding helped NCEE provide financial education to over 10,000 Nebraskans each year. It helped NCEE partner elementary schools with banks and credit unions to establish in-school savings programs where students learn the habit of savings at an early age. It helped ensure teacher professional development workshops on specific economic and financial concepts and so much more.

Danielle is creative in finding a path to do positive things for Nebraska. She is an experienced legislator. She thrives under adversity and she has a heart for the people of Northeast Lincoln. She is a leader that will get things done.

Jennifer Davidson, president of the Nebraska Council on Economic Education, Lincoln