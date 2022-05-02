 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Conrad knows her stuff

I offer my recommendation and support for Danielle Conrad to represent the 46th Legislative District of the Nebraska Legislature.

Danielle will bring intelligence, tenacity and insight to the complex process of legislating for the greater good of Nebraskans. She gained invaluable experience in her prior two terms as a Nebraska legislator during a time of financial extremes.

In my capacity as legislative fiscal analyst I had a firsthand opportunity to evaluate her performance as a member of the Appropriations Committee. The citizens of the district will be most fortunate and well served to have her represent them.

Mike Calvert, Lincoln

Danielle Conrad

Danielle Conrad, 2022 candidate for District 46 legislative seat.

 Courtesy photo
