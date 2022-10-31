Letter: Conrad is a proven leader

District 46 voters: Please vote for Danielle Conrad this November!

Her history of working for Nebraska Appleseed Center for Law, securing more funding for higher education and critical infrastructure improvements, cutting taxes, raising wages, improving access to health care for seniors, women and children shows her commitment to fairness and representation of her constituents.

I have been deeply disappointed by Danielle’s opponent, James Michael Bowers, who currently serves on the Lincoln City Council. He has not supported Lincoln’s Title 11 Amendment to update our current anti- discrimination ordinance, which expands protections to LGBTQ people, active military, veterans, people of various ethnicities and national origins (including Tribal Affiliations for the first time) and people with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

He voted “no” when asked to take into consideration over 9,100 verified signatures of registered voters in support of the amendment which were presented to the City Council on Oct. 17.

Now, more then ever, we need smart, brave, dedicated and proven leaders in our state Legislature. Danielle Conrad will be a forceful and reliable voice for District 46! Vote for Conrad!

Carrie Sublette, Lincoln