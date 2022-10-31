 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Conrad is a proven leader

  • 0

District 46 voters: Please vote for Danielle Conrad this November!

Her history of working for Nebraska Appleseed Center for Law, securing more funding for higher education and critical infrastructure improvements, cutting taxes, raising wages, improving access to health care for seniors, women and children shows her commitment to fairness and representation of her constituents.

I have been deeply disappointed by Danielle’s opponent, James Michael Bowers, who currently serves on the Lincoln City Council. He has not supported Lincoln’s Title 11 Amendment to update our current anti- discrimination ordinance, which expands protections to LGBTQ people, active military, veterans, people of various ethnicities and national origins (including Tribal Affiliations for the first time) and people with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

He voted “no” when asked to take into consideration over 9,100 verified signatures of registered voters in support of the amendment which were presented to the City Council on Oct. 17.

People are also reading…

Now, more then ever, we need smart, brave, dedicated and proven leaders in our state Legislature. Danielle Conrad will be a forceful and reliable voice for District 46! Vote for Conrad!

Carrie Sublette, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the str…

Letter: What we're doing works

Letter: What we're doing works

Glen Isaacs recently wrote wondering why "we continue to support the party most responsible for our situation." ("Doing the same thing yields …

Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Several candidates in this year’s election oppose “Critical Race Theory,” by which they seem to mean allowing school and college learners to s…

Letter: Speak up for democracy

Letter: Speak up for democracy

I’m a registered nonpartisan voter in Nebraska. I vote for candidates whom I believe will best represent my values and beliefs. I won’t be vot…

Letter: Don't make voting painful

Letter: Don't make voting painful

A few years ago I had to renew my driver's license in person at the Nebraska DMV. I can still remember an elderly gentleman seated not far fro…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News