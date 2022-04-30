Letter: Conrad has proven talents

As a retired teacher, I know the importance of having strong leaders in the Legislature to support schools, teachers, students and families. Education is a key factor in making sure everyone in our state has the opportunity to succeed.

I have known Danielle Conrad for many years and believe her experience in the Legislature will allow her to immediately serve effectively in the Unicameral. I also believe her relationships across the political spectrum will help bring people together. We need leaders who are willing to listen and work together now more than ever, and that is why she earns my vote for District 46 senator.

Conrad has always helped others in her professional career, by fighting for the rights of others. Danielle did that from 2006-15 by serving in the Legislature. Conrad worked tirelessly for the rights of others while she was the executive director of ACLU! Danielle Conrad has proven her talents to lead and help others. She has my support for District 46 senator.

Janet Goracke, Lincoln

