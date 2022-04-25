 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Conrad has head start on office

  • 0

I was pleased to see the Lincoln Journal Star endorsement of Danielle Conrad (April 15), a candidate for the 46th District Nebraska Legislature.

She has the knowledge, the passion and, above all, the experience needed in our state Legislature. She has worked on various issues such as education, tax relief for seniors, child care and tools to help working families succeed.

She can start her term building upon past legislative and community experience and knowing how to work within our Legislature and with other senators.

De Tonack, Lincoln

Danielle Conrad

Danielle Conrad, 2022 candidate for District 46 legislative seat.

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Can democracy survive lies?

My parents always told the truth. So did my brother (he better). I did, too. Today, My lawyer and medical doctor tell the truth. My friends te…

Letter: Time to try new leadership

Letter: Time to try new leadership

In "Coningsby or the New Generation," a novel now unread by most, Benjamin Disraeli makes an important point about the general reaction in Eng…

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Letter: Amazed at the hypocrisy

Is anyone else in the Republican Party confused at the outcry of disdain for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster now that he has been acc…

Letter: Lindstrom is a real leader

Letter: Lindstrom is a real leader

Is it any wonder that the polls are showing that State Sen. Brett Lindstrom is fast-moving to the front of the pack in the Republican gubernat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News