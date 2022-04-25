Letter: Conrad has head start on office

I was pleased to see the Lincoln Journal Star endorsement of Danielle Conrad (April 15), a candidate for the 46th District Nebraska Legislature.

She has the knowledge, the passion and, above all, the experience needed in our state Legislature. She has worked on various issues such as education, tax relief for seniors, child care and tools to help working families succeed.

She can start her term building upon past legislative and community experience and knowing how to work within our Legislature and with other senators.

De Tonack, Lincoln

