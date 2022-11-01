Letter: Conrad did, will make difference

We are a hardworking Nebraska family that never considered ourselves overly political. Our lives took a devastating turn when our 1-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage IV pediatric cancer.

Life was a blur for us for months. We are grateful for the care we received at Children's Hospital and UNMC, but we were surprised to learn that Nebraska was not doing more to address the pediatric cancer crisis our state faced!

We reached out to state senators, and Danielle Conrad responded. Together we crafted a plan to create a first-of-its-kind appropriation to fund pediatric cancer research in Nebraska and it passed!

That funding has continued to make a positive difference for countless Nebraska families and has had a widespread impact beyond our state borders! We need more leaders like Danielle Conrad with a mom's heart and legislative experience to be a strong voice for Nebraska families. She certainly has our vote!

Karri and Mitchell Ahlschwede, Pickrell