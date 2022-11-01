 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Conrad did, will make difference

  • 0

We are a hardworking Nebraska family that never considered ourselves overly political. Our lives took a devastating turn when our 1-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage IV pediatric cancer.

Life was a blur for us for months. We are grateful for the care we received at Children's Hospital and UNMC, but we were surprised to learn that Nebraska was not doing more to address the pediatric cancer crisis our state faced!

We reached out to state senators, and Danielle Conrad responded. Together we crafted a plan to create a first-of-its-kind appropriation to fund pediatric cancer research in Nebraska and it passed!

That funding has continued to make a positive difference for countless Nebraska families and has had a widespread impact beyond our state borders! We need more leaders like Danielle Conrad with a mom's heart and legislative experience to be a strong voice for Nebraska families. She certainly has our vote!

People are also reading…

Karri and Mitchell Ahlschwede, Pickrell

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the str…

Letter: Speak up for democracy

Letter: Speak up for democracy

I’m a registered nonpartisan voter in Nebraska. I vote for candidates whom I believe will best represent my values and beliefs. I won’t be vot…

Letter: What we're doing works

Letter: What we're doing works

Glen Isaacs recently wrote wondering why "we continue to support the party most responsible for our situation." ("Doing the same thing yields …

Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Several candidates in this year’s election oppose “Critical Race Theory,” by which they seem to mean allowing school and college learners to s…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News