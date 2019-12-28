Letter, 12/29: Congressmen failed at job

While Rep. Jeff Fortenberry acknowledged his mail and phone traffic was overwhelmingly in favor of impeachment of President Trump, he chose to ignore the informed testimony and his constituents.
You have free articles remaining.
Said Fortenberry, he believes there is no evidence that fits the constitutional standard for impeachable behavior. So, Fortenberry voted against impeachment. Apparently he did not listen to any of the testimony, analysis by lawyers or the experienced, qualified civil servants. His "belief" was that the testimony did not provide any evidence that the constitutional standard for impeachment was met. When did beliefs become the standard for reasoned decisions?
By their beliefs, little attention to the facts or lockstep fidelity to the least qualified, most destructive person to ever be elected president (through Russian influence, gerrymandering and the Electoral College), the entire Nebraska delegation has failed to serve Nebraska and we, the people. It is time for Fortenberry, Smith and Bacon to find work for which they are qualified.
Virginia Wright, Lincoln