Letter: Congress must reclaim its power

According to our Constitution, the president is authorized to defend the country if attacked. However, in 2002 Congress passed the Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) to protect us from the Saddam Hussein regime. Six weeks ago the House voted to repeal the Iraq AUMF.

The Senate now must join in this move to reclaim Congress's constitutional authority and duty to determine when our country goes to war.

So I ask constituents to ask Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to support the resolution to repeal the Iraq AUMF. Let's move toward more creative, nonviolent solutions to the causes of war before they cross the tipping point.

Margaret Joyce Vrana, Lincoln

