Letter: Congress must help battle disease

Without medical breakthroughs, the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. As an Alzheimer’s advocate, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America.

Recently, I attended the 2021 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum. Held virtually this year, thousands of Alzheimer’s advocates from across the nation met with members of Congress on Capitol Hill. During the virtual event, I met with Sen. Ben Sasse to explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s.

Specifically, I urged Senator Sasse to cosponsor the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Act (S. 56/H.R. 1474), which would expand training and support services for families and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

Please join the Alzheimer’s Association and me in encouraging Senator Sasse to prioritize policies that address the critical national public-health challenge that Alzheimer’s poses.

Gregg Bieber, Lincoln

