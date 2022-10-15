 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Confidence in Condon

I was privileged to have worked in the criminal justice system for 38 years here in Lincoln Nebraska. I served on the Lincoln Police Department and later with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Justice was served with the City Attorney's office and the Lancaster County Attorney's Office. The Lancaster County Attorney’s office handles the most serious crimes in our community.

I have seen firsthand the efforts these two agencies have produced, and I fully back Pat Condon as the best candidate for the Lancaster County Attorneys Office. Pat Condon has the solid foundation and knowledge to continue in this field. Pat Condon has my confidence and vote

Emanuel Bartek, Lincoln

