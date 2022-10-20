 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Condon is true public servant

I admire the public service of our Lancaster County Attorney, Pat Condon. Pat has spent over 30 years in Lancaster County courtrooms fighting to protect our community.

He’s a skilled trial attorney who has successfully prosecuted all manner of dangerous criminals. He follows the evidence. He enforces the law as written. He’s tough, but he’s also fair and compassionate. That’s why he champions programs like Drug Court, Veterans Treatment Court, DUI Court, Treatment Diversion, and Mental Health Diversion – some of which have been inaugurated during his tenure as County Attorney.

These problem-solving courts and diversion programs help keep our neighborhoods safe, save taxpayer dollars, provide an alternative to incarceration and offer program participants much-needed hope for the future. I invite you to join me in voting to re-elect Pat Condon as our Lancaster County Attorney.

Christopher D. Seifert, Lincoln

