Letter: Condon is a good prosecutor

I am a lifelong Democrat, and I practiced law for over 45 years, the biggest hunk of it in Lincoln, including stints as a military prosecutor, deputy Lancaster County Attorney, federal prosecutor, counsel to the Judiciary Committee at the Legislature and criminal defense attorney.

I would like to think that I know a little something about what it takes to be a good prosecutor, and Pat Condon, although we are not friends, is a person that I have known and practiced law against for over 30 years, and he is just that.

First, he never lied to me about anything, something that is extremely important. A defense attorney needs to be able to rely on the words of prosecutors.

Second, Condon is competent in both the courtroom and as the supervisor of over 40 attorneys and about that many support staffers, and they all seem to like and respect him.

Third, Condon is always available to talk to defense attorneys.

Fourth, we disagreed about many things, but I do believe that Condon believes in the concept of justice. Condon has expanded the Drug Court and was instrumental in establishing the Veterans Court, both of which were recognized as top problem-solving courts in the country.

I encourage your vote for Pat Condon.

Bernie Glaser, Elmwood