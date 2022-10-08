Letter: Condon has valuable experience

Pat Condon and Adam Morfeld both have law degrees, but that is where the similarities stop.

Pat Condon is a career prosecutor, while Adam Morfeld is a career politician. Pat Condon has prosecuted hundreds, if not thousands of crimes. Adam Morfeld has no experience as a prosecutor.

With no experience, why would Mr. Morfeld run for county attorney? In his own words, Adam "is running for County Attorney because he knows that the local elected officials are the ones who matter the most in implementing meaningful criminal justice reform.”

If you cannot read between the lines, Mr. Morfeld is saying that he intends to use the position of county attorney to advance his progressive political agenda. The Morfeld experiment has been tried before and has repeatedly failed in many of the more uber-liberal cities across this country, leading to surging crime rates and decreasing property values.

The county attorney is the chief law enforcement officer for Lancaster County. Law enforcement is the job, not law making and certainly not political activism. Pat Condon is the experienced choice for county attorney.

Brian Koerwitz, Lincoln