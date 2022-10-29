 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Condon committed to veterans

  • 0

Pat Condon has served Lancaster County Courts for 30-plus years. Taking office in 2018, he continued the development and growth of the Lancaster County Veterans’ Treatment Court. The objective of VTC is to give justice- involved veterans with service-connected PTSD, traumatic brain injury or mental health issues an opportunity to return to a productive life through a rigorous 18-to-24 month program of intense VA-provided treatment and constant supervision. Twenty-one veterans have successfully completed the program.

I, a veteran (USAF, 1967-1971), joined the VTC Mentor Team in 2017. I’ve seen Pat Condon’s impact on -- and his commitment to -- the VTC. He attends graduation ceremonies for participants and pro-social gatherings for the VTC Team, mentors, participants and alumni. He marched with the veteran participants and mentors in the 2020 Veterans’ Day Parade representing the Lancaster County VTC.

People are also reading…

Pat Condon is a common sight during the VTC court sessions, whether covering for his assigned attorney or observing from the gallery. He has a direct hand in approving the candidates to become participants in VTC and routinely attends the staffing reviews prior to each session.

I know Pat Condon is a strong veteran supporter and appreciate his service on the Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Problem Solving Courts. His depth of experience continues to help our justice involved veterans get a second chance!

Please join me in supporting and voting for Pat Condon as Lancaster County Attorney.

Edward G. Malk, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Report requires more action

Letter: Report requires more action

I’m highly disturbed by the report on the Lincoln Police Department that says that 47% of women who responded to the survey experienced discri…

Letter: GOP is really two parties

Letter: GOP is really two parties

I regret that Sen. John McCollister will be term-limited out of the Legislature. He has benefited our state, and he has honored the Republican…

Letter: What we're doing works

Letter: What we're doing works

Glen Isaacs recently wrote wondering why "we continue to support the party most responsible for our situation." ("Doing the same thing yields …

Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Several candidates in this year’s election oppose “Critical Race Theory,” by which they seem to mean allowing school and college learners to s…

Letter: Don't make voting painful

Letter: Don't make voting painful

A few years ago I had to renew my driver's license in person at the Nebraska DMV. I can still remember an elderly gentleman seated not far fro…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News