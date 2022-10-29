Letter: Condon committed to veterans

Pat Condon has served Lancaster County Courts for 30-plus years. Taking office in 2018, he continued the development and growth of the Lancaster County Veterans’ Treatment Court. The objective of VTC is to give justice- involved veterans with service-connected PTSD, traumatic brain injury or mental health issues an opportunity to return to a productive life through a rigorous 18-to-24 month program of intense VA-provided treatment and constant supervision. Twenty-one veterans have successfully completed the program.

I, a veteran (USAF, 1967-1971), joined the VTC Mentor Team in 2017. I’ve seen Pat Condon’s impact on -- and his commitment to -- the VTC. He attends graduation ceremonies for participants and pro-social gatherings for the VTC Team, mentors, participants and alumni. He marched with the veteran participants and mentors in the 2020 Veterans’ Day Parade representing the Lancaster County VTC.

Pat Condon is a common sight during the VTC court sessions, whether covering for his assigned attorney or observing from the gallery. He has a direct hand in approving the candidates to become participants in VTC and routinely attends the staffing reviews prior to each session.

I know Pat Condon is a strong veteran supporter and appreciate his service on the Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Problem Solving Courts. His depth of experience continues to help our justice involved veterans get a second chance!

Please join me in supporting and voting for Pat Condon as Lancaster County Attorney.

Edward G. Malk, Lincoln