Letter: Condo owners need solutions

The horrific tragedy in Miami should have every condo owner looking for solutions to resolve issues in the management of their association.

I have owned and lived in three different condos in two different states.

All of them had serious problems that were never resolved but kicked down the road for others to deal with.

Well-meaning board members could not bring the owners together because of the diverse views based on ability to pay or willingness to pay assessments.

A simple and cost effective answer would be for states to enforce binding arbitration to resolve differences.

I would never buy another condo without binding arbitration in the by-laws of the condo association.

Jack McGann, Lincoln

