 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Concert was a bad idea
0 Comments

Letter: Concert was a bad idea

  • 0
EH21081422.jpg

Fans enter Gate 7 before the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

As an alumnus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ('71) and UNMC ('76), I follow with interest events at the university and elsewhere around the state. I am struggling to understand the thought, motivation and profound irresponsibility behind assembling 90,000 people in the face of a resurgent respiratory virus pandemic aside from greed.

Any proceeds from the concert should be dedicated first to anyone requiring hospitalization for COVID-related illness and to any family suffering the loss of a loved one as a consequence of attendance.

The balance should pay legal fees to anyone undertaking the pursuance of those who arranged, provided the venue or facilitated the use of Memorial Stadium and campus facilities, including but not limited to University of Nebraska administrators should this become a super-spreader event. Most disappointingly, delusion, disbelief and denial do not prevent viral transmission.

Dr. Steven Butt, Eugene, Oregon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Nebraskans should mask up
Letters

Letter: Nebraskans should mask up

  • Updated

To protect Nebraskans, the Centers for Disease Control has asked even the vaccinated to mask up indoors, citing the fact that at least 60% of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News