Letter: Concert was a bad idea

As an alumnus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ('71) and UNMC ('76), I follow with interest events at the university and elsewhere around the state. I am struggling to understand the thought, motivation and profound irresponsibility behind assembling 90,000 people in the face of a resurgent respiratory virus pandemic aside from greed.

Any proceeds from the concert should be dedicated first to anyone requiring hospitalization for COVID-related illness and to any family suffering the loss of a loved one as a consequence of attendance.

The balance should pay legal fees to anyone undertaking the pursuance of those who arranged, provided the venue or facilitated the use of Memorial Stadium and campus facilities, including but not limited to University of Nebraska administrators should this become a super-spreader event. Most disappointingly, delusion, disbelief and denial do not prevent viral transmission.

Dr. Steven Butt, Eugene, Oregon

