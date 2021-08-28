 Skip to main content
Letter: Concert shuttle had problems
Garth Brooks performs Saturday at Memorial Stadium during his largest ticketed concert ever, with more than 90,000 people in attendance.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

We attended the Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium and arrived via the Big Red Express. There was no crowd control for our return bus in front of the Lied Center. Nobody checking return passes. Nobody maintaining an orderly first come, first serve line. The bus drivers would come to a stop and open both doors, causing people to rush to get on. I witnessed a woman begin getting crushed as she started yelling and crying.

People were rushing to get on because we were waiting from 10:15 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. and there was still enough to fill another bus after us.

The city wants us to ride the shuttle to lessen traffic, but it doesn't provide any traffic control at 12th and Q in order to allow the buses onto Q. Buses sat at the intersection for more than 25 minutes not able to turn. This has been the case for the last 10 years of riding the shuttle to every football game.

These failures should be corrected before the first home football game.

Brett Otte, Lincoln

