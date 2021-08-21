 Skip to main content
Letter: Concerns seem disingenuous
Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, in southwest Afghanistan on Wednesday. Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country’s 34 in the insurgents’ hands amid the U.S. withdrawal.

 MOHAMMAD ASIF KHAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I’d have to agree with our congressional delegation that the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan may ultimately have tragic consequences for the Afghan people.

However, the delegation’s comments strike me as rather disingenuous, as I don’t recall if any of these folks raised much of a concern when the Trump administration agreed with the Taliban that we’d withdraw all of our forces by May 1.

This would have been some three months earlier than when the Biden administration is actually doing it. It apparently wasn’t so tragic back then.

William Davenport, Lincoln

