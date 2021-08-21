Letter: Concerns seem disingenuous

I’d have to agree with our congressional delegation that the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan may ultimately have tragic consequences for the Afghan people.

However, the delegation’s comments strike me as rather disingenuous, as I don’t recall if any of these folks raised much of a concern when the Trump administration agreed with the Taliban that we’d withdraw all of our forces by May 1.

This would have been some three months earlier than when the Biden administration is actually doing it. It apparently wasn’t so tragic back then.

William Davenport, Lincoln

