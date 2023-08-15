In the past few months I have noticed numerous letters about concealed carry for all Nebraskans.

Comments have been made about becoming a wild west and other wild statements. For those of you who desire to carry a concealed weapon, this is fine. Some of the cities in the U.S. that have the strictest gun laws have a high crime rate with guns. Do the criminals worry about getting a permit?

I hardly think so. I would much rather be around law-abiding citizens with a concealed gun than one criminal with an illegal gun and evil intent. Look at statistics: How many folks get shot in Chicago in a week and how many get shot in the whole state of Nebraska? If the news is correct, Chicago could win that contest — sadly.

Dennis Boettcher, Eagle