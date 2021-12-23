Letter: Concealed carry must have permit

It appears Nebraska may be heading towards a vote concerning gun ownership and gun control. There is a difference, yet they can coexist.

Current court decisions have validated that the Second Amendment does provide for private ownership of guns. Gun control is about laws providing for the safe and proper use of guns.

Sen. Tom Brewer wants a Nebraska constitutional amendment granting the right for individuals to carry concealed weapons with no need for a license. This not what we would call safe and proper use of a firearm. In our responsible and safe society, requiring a license to carry a concealed firearm does not restrict gun ownership as Sen. Brewer is implying.

Sorry, Senator, but you’re misguided on this one. For one to carry a concealed firearm, we will continue to require a license.

Paul Morrison, Lincoln

