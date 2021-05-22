Letter: Complexity behind urban camping

Complaints about urban camping on Lincoln’s (or any city’s) walking trails are misguided ("North Lincoln bike trail crowded by campsites during pandemic," (April 30). One isn’t wrong to feel uncomfortable or unsafe due to the presence of houseless people living on the trails, but they are wrong to believe the solution is to crack down on the population.

The problem isn’t people living on the trail. The problem is houselessness.

If the municipal government believes it needs to do something about urban camping, it should not be to simply arrest offenders and throw them into our overcrowded and expensive prisons. If they want to stop urban camping, they should get serious about stopping houselessness, not by criminalizing people who fell through the cracks.

Yet, in cruel irony, the government that deals with this problem the most intimately (municipal) has the least amount of power to do anything.