Letter: Complexity behind urban camping

Complaints about urban camping on Lincoln’s (or any city’s) walking trails are misguided ("North Lincoln bike trail crowded by campsites during pandemic," (April 30). One isn’t wrong to feel uncomfortable or unsafe due to the presence of houseless people living on the trails, but they are wrong to believe the solution is to crack down on the population.
The problem isn’t people living on the trail. The problem is houselessness.
If the municipal government believes it needs to do something about urban camping, it should not be to simply arrest offenders and throw them into our overcrowded and expensive prisons. If they want to stop urban camping, they should get serious about stopping houselessness, not by criminalizing people who fell through the cracks.
Yet, in cruel irony, the government that deals with this problem the most intimately (municipal) has the least amount of power to do anything.
They cannot expand drug or mental health treatment programs. They cannot decriminalize drugs or ban employers from asking about criminal history. They cannot put pro-tenant regulations in place through mandating just cause eviction and representation in trials. They cannot put rent controls in place or expropriate properties from abusive landlords to create a network of publicly maintained housing.
Only the state and federal government can leverage policy at a scale to truly solve houselessness.
If you are concerned about the rise in urban camping, be concerned about the actual problem — chronic houselessness caused by an economy that can only continue to grow at the top through suffering at the bottom.
Matt Baldwin, Lincoln