Letter: Compassion for all living

The writer of the letter to the editor on July 29 (" All deserve reproductive rights ") who is looking for a moral, scientific, religious or philosophical agreement regarding when life begins seems to be very confused.

Let me help. The study of life, including when it begins is called biology. Most biologists agree that life is defined by the ability to grow and reproduce, like cells would do beginning at conception. So, what do you think? Is it alive? Is it human? Is it a live human? As a Christian, I choose compassion for all living human beings no matter what their age.