Letter: Comparison by attorney out of line
Madsen's Bowling & Billiards

Patrons of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards head to the EJ's Lounge entrance at opening time last fall.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The abusive arguments made by counsel for several Lincoln businesses that have been charged with violating Lincoln’s order to wear face masks were so far off the beaten path they did not belong in an American courtroom ("Attorney for Madsen's and other local bars compares city's mask mandate to Nazi experiment," June 8).

The Bill of Rights gives them the right to say whatever nonsense they want, but it also gives others the right to state just how incredibly obnoxious and unprofessional were the arguments.

Nazis ordered Jews to wear yellow armbands because of their religion, which subsequently lead to the gassing of 6 million people. The face mask order was to save lives, not murder people. It was like comparing Charlies Manson to a shoplifter.

Dan Friedman, Lincoln

