Letter: Commuter rail study needed

With the passage of the basic infrastructure bill -- which will provide funding for public transit as well as roads and bridges in Nebraska -- coupled with reports of tax collections above forecasts, the Nebraska Legislature would be wise to enact LB12.

This would require the Nebraska Department of Transportation to study the feasibility and cost of commuter rail between Lincoln and Omaha. The estimated cost of such a study is $500,000, which is a drop in the bucket in the state budget.

A friend recently drove Interstate 80 from Omaha to Lincoln and was frustrated as three semis were going neck to neck and taking up all three lanes, with no one passing anyone else. Cars were backed up behind them. The simple fact is that I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha is not a pleasant drive lately.

We can look into the rail passenger alternative, which would take cars off I-80, operate regardless of weather and provide productive commuter time rather than white-knuckle driving. Or we can continue to have people use their automobiles for commuter trips, with an average of 1.2 people per vehicle, putting out harmful emissions and crashing into each other.