Over the last few years, power utilities in Nebraska have become increasingly supportive of renewable energy, moving our state in a positive direction to reduce our environmental impact.
With the increasing amount of extreme weather events, Nebraska is dealing with the consequences of a changing climate. It is evident with this year's floods across the state, which are only projected to be more frequent and intense.
Following suit, utility boards across Nebraska are taking steps to innovate technology and reduce their carbon emissions.
In New York Times bestselling book, "Drawdown," scientists across the nation rank solar farms as the eighth-best solution out of 100 to draw down carbon dioxide.
One of the best applications is community solar. In 2016, Lincoln Electric Systems installed the first utility-scale solar in Nebraska, and customers purchased panels that would be placed in local areas, rather than on their house. As of Monday, this has generated 22.6 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 670,000 gallons of gas.
Solar is no longer just accessible to people with large quantities of money. Citizens and businesses alike can invest in programs either as a donation or enrolling in Virtual Net Metering programs that allow customers to invest in “virtual” solar panels and benefit from the output.
Citizens are now presented with the opportunity to join the efforts of utility companies in making Nebraska a cleaner and safer state. This is one of the easiest solutions to a difficult problem to solve.
Kat Woerner and Sofia Gavia, Lincoln