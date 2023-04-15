I’m writing to question the article that ran on the front page of the April 9 Journal Star, “Community colleges face 'reckoning'” by Jon Marcus of The Hechinger Report.

As someone who watches national trends and local and state data on community colleges and who has works closely with students, this piece has gaping holes in its representation.

I have a professional and personal stake in student success at Southeast Community College in my 20 years as a faculty member, co-chair and coordinator of the Nebraska Developmental Education Consortium, which is a network of faculty who work with the least prepared for higher education.

The lapse in journalistic integrity in this story is its lack of any attempt to make comparisons to four-year institutions as it uses two isolated anecdotes to build its opinion-driven argument on the front page. It gives readers a one-sided view of a complicated issue by a “journalist” who quotes what is essentially colleagues at Columbia’s Community College Research Center.

This article is punching down on community colleges with an arbitrary focus on “facts” and interviews. It damages my trust in our local newspaper and those who are entrusted to make decisions about what is acceptable in meeting journalistic standards. Is this fair and balanced reporting? Does it look at community colleges in the landscape of all higher education trends? Does it consider enrollment trends and completion rates in all areas in higher ed?

Community colleges offer so many people a path to jobs and lives they would often not reach and would not be welcome in other institutions. At a time when the Unicameral is considering legislation that would hobble budgets of Nebraska community colleges, this article presents as a politically orchestrated robo-call. There is no “let readers decide for themselves” room in this story.

Phip Roth, Lincoln