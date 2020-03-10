Letter, 3/11: Commit to clean energy

The City of Lincoln and Lincoln Electrical System have taken steps towards a sustainable future through multiple efforts. The Lincoln Environmental Action Plan (2017-2018) calls for a 25% reduction in carbon emissions by 2025 while increasing the use of renewable energy 50%.

LES offers several incentives for renewable energy generation and energy efficiency improvements. The utility obtains approximately 40% of its distributed power from renewable sources. But are these goals and incentives enough?

Cities across the U.S. are pledging to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions by 2030. Omaha Public Power District has committed to net zero carbon by 2050. Lincoln needs to keep pace with Omaha and other cities such as Helena, Montana; Boulder, Colorado; and Ann Arbor, Michigan, by pledging to 100% renewable energy generation in 20 years.

A benefit of relying on renewable energy would be the reduction in toxic pollutants released by fossil fuel consumption. Nebraska is the seventh-highest generator of sulfur dioxide in the U.S. according to the Deparment of Energy. This is a shame because our state has the 13th-best solar potential and the the thrid best wind resources in the U.S.