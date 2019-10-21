Some people see the need to change the Nebraska law so that election officials in all our counties are elected by the people of that county, instead of having the officials in the larger counties appointed by the governor.
This may be a good idea for some areas, but as far as I can tell, the election commissioners in Lancaster County have been doing an outstanding job. I have worked at the polls for the past 17 years and have seen many improvements in the training, materials, and method of operation each year.
I have always had the confidence that their decisions are fair and reasonable. The political positions of the election officials have not had any influence.
I have full confidence in the Lancaster County Election Commission. I presume that will continue under whatever system we have.
Marge Schlitt, Lincoln