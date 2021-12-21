 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Letter: Commission findings clear
0 Comments

Letter: Commission findings clear

  • 0
Capitol Breach Obstruction Charge

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington. 

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

With all the new and factual information being uncovered by the bipartisan House of Representatives, Jan. 6 committee, there is no question as to what was intended by the Trump-directed, Trump-incited attempt to impede a constitutional and peaceful transition of the presidency.

The documents that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows turned over to the committee are more than revealing in content, context and intent by the Trump administration to unlawfully impede and overturn the certification of Electoral College ballots.

This attempt to overthrow a constitutionally-mandated procedure is criminal. All those responsible -- Trump, Meadows, John Eastman, Stephen Bannon, lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Gary Walker, and Ernest Fielder, congresspersons Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, disgraced generals Michael and Charles Flynn, and all of the other enablers, including Fox News correspondents who have promoted the “big lie” of election fraud and a “stolen election,” should be prosecuted and indicted to the fullest extent of the law.

To quote Rep. Liz Cheney, “Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’s proceedings?”

The answer is a resounding “yes,” according to the constitutional law as written: “Corruptly ... obstruct, or impede the due and proper administration of the law ...” by Congress.

For those of you who still believe Trump is not personally responsible for the inciting of a riot and insurrection, remember that Osama bin Laden did not know how to fly an airplane.

Robert Dean Hegler, Cortland

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News