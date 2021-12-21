Letter: Commission findings clear

With all the new and factual information being uncovered by the bipartisan House of Representatives, Jan. 6 committee, there is no question as to what was intended by the Trump-directed, Trump-incited attempt to impede a constitutional and peaceful transition of the presidency.

The documents that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows turned over to the committee are more than revealing in content, context and intent by the Trump administration to unlawfully impede and overturn the certification of Electoral College ballots.

This attempt to overthrow a constitutionally-mandated procedure is criminal. All those responsible -- Trump, Meadows, John Eastman, Stephen Bannon, lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Gary Walker, and Ernest Fielder, congresspersons Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, disgraced generals Michael and Charles Flynn, and all of the other enablers, including Fox News correspondents who have promoted the “big lie” of election fraud and a “stolen election,” should be prosecuted and indicted to the fullest extent of the law.

To quote Rep. Liz Cheney, “Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’s proceedings?”