Letter: Columnist missed a key point

First, thank you for printing opinion columns from a variety of columnists. I often disagree with Leonard Pitts, but I appreciate the chance to get his point of view. In his recent column ("Dealing with uninvited guests," May 19) about abortion rights advocates protesting at the homes of Supreme Court justices, he says that now the justices have invasion of privacy as a common experience with women seeking abortions.

"Yeah, it's different when it's your home. I bet it's also no picnic when it's your uterus," he writes. OK, but what about the person whose home is in a uterus?

As with others in the past, not everyone agrees that the occupant of the uterus is a person. Unfortunately, that person can't go before a judge, like Standing Bear, to declare "I am a man."

Charles Pille, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0