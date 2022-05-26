Letter: Column on youth was spot on

I hope state leadership read carefully the Local View written by mother and daughter Lorrie Benson and Elizabeth Belson ("Who do we want to keep?" May 19) addressing the difficulty of attracting and keeping young adults in the state.

My own two children left the state for better opportunities elsewhere and neither seems compelled to return. We sold our family home in Lincoln and retired elsewhere. Had we kept our home, our state representative would now be a rural senator.

The dilution of urban constituents by moving them into rural representation will not solve the depopulation of the state, particularly in rural areas. Sen. Deb Fischer voted for funding to bring badly needed infrastructure to her rural constituents and her effort was rewarded with a censure by the GOP.

People who move to the urban centers of the state do so, in part, because of things like internet access, social and cultural diversity and a more progressive local leadership. Young people don’t want to hear a laundry list of what state leadership is against. They want to hear plans for a modern, progressive society that is looking to their future.

Read what mother and daughter wrote in their local view. Their comments are spot on.

Sharla Schultze, Estes Park, Colorado

