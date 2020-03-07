Letter, 3/8: Columbus deserves his special day

Christopher Columbus, using three ships -- the Santa Maria, the Pinta and the Nina -- set sail for unknown land across the ocean from Spain in 1492 with a crew of 90 men.
Through many hardships, Columbus and his men discovered land previously unknown to Europeans. He made several voyages to the newly discovered lands, taking great tolls on his health, and he died in 1506 having failed to obtain the recognition he most certainly deserved in his great discovery of the new world.
Christopher Columbus deserves to be recognized for his part in discovering America, and that is why we honor him on Columbus Day in October.
We can set aside another day for Indigenous Peoples Day, as they too deserve to be honored.
Connie Wostrel, Lincoln