Letter: Close isn't enough in football
Letter: Close isn't enough in football

Purdue vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks to an official in the second quarter during a game against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska has fired head coaches who have had winning seasons, like Frank Solich and Bo Pelini. Putting up with Scott Frost this long is inexcusable.

Close only counts for nuclear bombs and in horseshoes -- never in football.

Rich Andrews, Sun City, Arizona

