Letter: Climate plan needs transparency

What happened the recent City Council meeting should raise the eyebrows of every Lincoln citizen. The City Council disregarded facts, legitimate concerns of the public and forged ahead in a nontransparent way to push through a climate action plan that lacked any specifics or public consensus.

The mayor’s climate action plan was on the agenda on March 22 and passed following a 5-1 vote, but there was more to the story than that. Thirty minutes before the meeting, the mayor’s office proposed 18 amendments. Council members declined to delay voting for one week, which would have given the public time to see and comment on the proposed amendments. Elected officials apparently felt they had to pass the plan before the citizens of Lincoln could learn the new details of it or how much it will cost.

Additionally, proponents' exclaiming “bipartisan support” following the council’s vote is an overstatement. Dozens of citizens came out to oppose the plan, citing concerns with the lack of cost estimates, harmful regulations and excessive government overreach.