Letter: Climate plan needs transparency
Letter: Climate plan needs transparency

What happened the recent City Council meeting should raise the eyebrows of every Lincoln citizen. The City Council disregarded facts, legitimate concerns of the public and forged ahead in a nontransparent way to push through a climate action plan that lacked any specifics or public consensus.

The mayor’s climate action plan was on the agenda on March 22 and passed following a 5-1 vote, but there was more to the story than that. Thirty minutes before the meeting, the mayor’s office proposed 18 amendments. Council members declined to delay voting for one week, which would have given the public time to see and comment on the proposed amendments. Elected officials apparently felt they had to pass the plan before the citizens of Lincoln could learn the new details of it or how much it will cost.

Additionally, proponents' exclaiming “bipartisan support” following the council’s vote is an overstatement. Dozens of citizens came out to oppose the plan, citing concerns with the lack of cost estimates, harmful regulations and excessive government overreach.

Lack of support from major stakeholders and business groups was glaring. Groups including the Realtors Association of Lincoln and Home Builders Association of Lincoln didn’t feel strongly enough to speak in support of it, and the Lincoln Independent Business Association opposed the plan. Not even the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, which was represented on the committee that put the plan together, spoke in support of it.

There are major flaws with this plan. Residents should be disheartened like I was at the tactics used by proponents to achieve a quick political victory at the expense of transparency and true bipartisan effort to create good policy.

Dallas Jones Jr., Lincoln

