Letter: Climate plan an investment

Supporting the city of Lincoln’s climate plan is just good business. The plan provides a road map for how to prepare for the weather extremes climate change will throw at us. There is a cost for making change, whether it be energy conservation, redrawing the flood plain, finding a second water source, increasing the use of electric vehicles, etc. But there is a substantial cost to doing nothing and pretending everything is business as usual.

We need to be prepared for whatever extreme weather events occur. The state and its citizens have already lost millions, if not billions, of dollars from bad weather -- the 2014 Missouri river flooding, the 2015 drought and fires and the 2019 bomb cyclone and flooding. The 2021 polar vortex may have only inconvenienced us, but many southern states suffered steep economic losses.

It is short-sighted to build houses without energy-saving measures because the house might cost more. Anyone living there in the years to come will be happy to spend less on their energy bills. It is also short-sighted to argue that redrawing the flood plain shouldn’t be done because it will cause house prices to rise. Buying a cheap house that might flood someday in the future is a really bad investment.