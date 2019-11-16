{{featured_button_text}}
It was heartening to read the opinion piece in the Lincoln Journal Star by Mark Reynolds and Barrie Marchant from Citizens’ Climate Lobby ("Bipartisan hope on climate change," Nov. 5). In it they detailed a number of bipartisan efforts afoot in Congress, including the newly formed Senate Climate Solutions Caucus initiated by Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and Sen. Mike Brauns (R-Indiana).

A unique aspect of this caucus is that new members are invited to join in bipartisan pairs, thus ensuring balanced participation and representation. On Nov. 6, the caucus added six more Senators -- Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Angus King (I-Maine), Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Michael Bennet (D-Colorado).

According to the sponsors’ op-ed published in The Hill on Oct. 23, caucus members will be committed to meeting regularly, convening with experts and looking to technological developments and business for answers, pointing to innovations in energy efficiency at manufacturers and in the agricultural sector as well as carbon-neutral pledges already being adopted individually across a number of industries.

How did this bridge across the aisle become an option? What changed? Public opinion.

Many of you spoke up, wrote letters, made calls to Congress, talked with business and industry leaders. Each one of us really can make a difference. Write or call your senators and representative. Let them know you want climate solutions now. Constituent voices provide them with support and a mandate for action. Together, let’s get this done!

Leslie Case, Lincoln

