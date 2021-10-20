Letter: Clements needs to move on

So now we have a Nebraska legislator who thinks we should follow Arizona’s lead and hire a group of “experts” to recount the ballots of our last presidential election.

Apparently, the Nebraskans previously in charge of those ballots here are considered incompetent. Well then, so be it. We will hire some “cyber numbskulls” to spend a few months snooping around our private votes and casually destroying our voting equipment so that we can replace it.

I’m sure the taxpayers won’t mind shelling out for that. What’s puzzling is that Sen. Rob Clements states that he accepts the results of the last election but somehow still feels the need to show former President Trump that we are all with him in his game.

Please give us a break and move on with some indication that you, Senator Clements, are still reasonably interested in trying to govern.

Rae Welch, Lincoln

