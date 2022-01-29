Letter: Clements, Geist hurting county

Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health reported recently that before the omicron variant landed and sent COVID-19 cases to record levels Lancaster County had managed the pandemic better than many similar areas of the country.

Of the 728 counties in the country with similar socio-demographic profiles Lancaster County ranked in the top 10% for lowest death rate.

Yet Sen. Rob Clements, who as a result of redistricting now represents a portion of Lancaster County, as well as Sen. Suzanne Geist, who also represents Lancaster County, introduced a bill, LB859, cosponsored by other conservative senators, to disallow the county to act on its own. They want the county to be under the control of state HHS regulations, where counties have had much less success controlling COVID-19.

Clements' logic is that Lancaster County should be treated no differently than the other 15 health districts. This logic is totally backwards. The other health districts should be provided the same leeway as Lancaster County as it is has been more successful in controlling COVID-19 than any of the other 15 health districts in Nebraska.

Even worse, these two senators, with support from some of the most conservative senators in the unicameral, seem to want to punish Lancaster County for doing the right thing. I requested an explanation from Clements and Geist but received no response.

These two are supposed to be representing Lancaster County but seem to be throwing them under the bus. They want to make Lancaster County as incompetent in controlling COVID-19 as the rest of the state.

These two should be ashamed of themselves.

Ronald R. Wall, Lincoln

