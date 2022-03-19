Letter: Clements' bill ignores numbers

How did Sen. Rob Clements get to be an executive vice president of a bank when he can't properly interpret statistics? The numbers show that the independent Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department had better success in saving lives through their mandates than other counties. This is even when we had a bunch of fake news followers coming into Lancaster County to use our health facilities after they contracted COVID-19. Without our mask mandates, many of Clements’ new constituents might not have been able to receive timely treatment.

Does he stand with Jack Riggins, who compared mask mandates with Nazi Germany and forced genital mutilation? It appears LB859 is a blatantly political bill that is unnecessary and meant to curry favor with the governor, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. Is Clements’ political life more important than the lives of his fellow Nebraskans?

What happened to his belief in local control of government?

We know Clements was appointed to his position by Gov. Pete Ricketts, but he needs to step back, look at the numbers, think for himself, get a backbone and remember that numbers don't lie unless they are manipulated by people with bad intentions.

Gary Zellweger, Lincoln

