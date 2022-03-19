 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Clements' bill ignores numbers

  • 0

How did Sen. Rob Clements get to be an executive vice president of a bank when he can't properly interpret statistics? The numbers show that the independent Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department had better success in saving lives through their mandates than other counties. This is even when we had a bunch of fake news followers coming into Lancaster County to use our health facilities after they contracted COVID-19. Without our mask mandates, many of Clements’ new constituents might not have been able to receive timely treatment.

Does he stand with Jack Riggins, who compared mask mandates with Nazi Germany and forced genital mutilation? It appears LB859 is a blatantly political bill that is unnecessary and meant to curry favor with the governor, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. Is Clements’ political life more important than the lives of his fellow Nebraskans?

What happened to his belief in local control of government?

We know Clements was appointed to his position by Gov. Pete Ricketts, but he needs to step back, look at the numbers, think for himself, get a backbone and remember that numbers don't lie unless they are manipulated by people with bad intentions.

People are also reading…

Gary Zellweger, Lincoln

Rob Clements

Sen. Rob Clements

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No need to rescue county

Letter: No need to rescue county

Over the past two years, Lincoln and Lancaster County suffered far fewer COVID cases and deaths than the rest of the state. That apparently di…

Letter: Let kids walk to school

Letter: Let kids walk to school

As a parent of school-aged children, I am all too familiar with the general anarchy of after-school pick-up. The schools post rules, but they …

Letter: We can't ignore own history

Letter: We can't ignore own history

To a Lied dance performance recently I wore Ukrainian colors. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has upended millions of lives, with more destruction…

Letter: Remember to respect

Letter: Remember to respect

I am writing in response to the recent collection of signatures to put the Fairness Ordinance to a vote. As we are going forward with this con…

Letter: Equality in a larger world

Letter: Equality in a larger world

While it is sweet of Cindy Lamm to dust off all the arguments that denied us the Equal Rights Amendment ("A threat to womanhood," March 4), wo…

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News