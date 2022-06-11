 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

  • 0
Biden Guns

President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings Thursday from the East Room of the White House in Washington.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

President Biden spoke June 2 about gun violence. He repeatedly referred to “assault rifles” and the need to ban them. Either he and his advisers have never held a gun, served in the military, are lying or all of the above. Perhaps, they are just misstating words and phrases for political gain in the upcoming mid-term elections. I’ll let you be the judge. 

Let’s make this really simple. The AR in AR-15 stands for ArmaLite Rifle – the name of the company that invented and developed it between 1956 and 1959. An AR-15 has a military cousin the M4. There is one single but important difference between the two. Only the M4 (M is for military version) has a selective fire switch which allows either "SAFE-SEMI-BURST" or "SAFE- SEMI-AUTO" versus the semi-auto only – one trigger pull shoots one round – of the AR-15. Period. End of lesson. Simple truth: The AR-15 is a semi-automatic, not an assault rifle.

One last point, an AR-15 can fire up to 45 rounds per minute, while the M4 fires 700 to 950 rounds per minute. Not quite the same rate of fire are they? So, the AR-15 cannot fire the hundreds of rounds a minute as our president stated.

People are also reading…

Guns are not the problem and never have been. Plus, there are adequate laws in place to protect us all, if they are properly and consistently enforced. This includes laws that closely mirror red flag law proposals.

Please carefully consider what our government officials and the news media are espousing. Don’t accept it as the truth without first doing your own research!

Lee DeBevoise, Friend

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: All must insist on action

Letter: All must insist on action

To legislators: Stop making excuses. Do something. You have the power! Get the long guns out of circulation. Ban assault rifles, AK-47s, AR-15…

Letter: The birth of a movement

Letter: The birth of a movement

It was with interest that I read the article in the Sunday Journal Star about the Rokahr House ("A woman when looking for her old house's hist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News