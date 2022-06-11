Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

President Biden spoke June 2 about gun violence. He repeatedly referred to “assault rifles” and the need to ban them. Either he and his advisers have never held a gun, served in the military, are lying or all of the above. Perhaps, they are just misstating words and phrases for political gain in the upcoming mid-term elections. I’ll let you be the judge.

Let’s make this really simple. The AR in AR-15 stands for ArmaLite Rifle – the name of the company that invented and developed it between 1956 and 1959. An AR-15 has a military cousin the M4. There is one single but important difference between the two. Only the M4 (M is for military version) has a selective fire switch which allows either "SAFE-SEMI-BURST" or "SAFE- SEMI-AUTO" versus the semi-auto only – one trigger pull shoots one round – of the AR-15. Period. End of lesson. Simple truth: The AR-15 is a semi-automatic, not an assault rifle.

One last point, an AR-15 can fire up to 45 rounds per minute, while the M4 fires 700 to 950 rounds per minute. Not quite the same rate of fire are they? So, the AR-15 cannot fire the hundreds of rounds a minute as our president stated.

Guns are not the problem and never have been. Plus, there are adequate laws in place to protect us all, if they are properly and consistently enforced. This includes laws that closely mirror red flag law proposals.

Please carefully consider what our government officials and the news media are espousing. Don’t accept it as the truth without first doing your own research!

Lee DeBevoise, Friend

