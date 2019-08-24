I recently saw on a national TV newscast that the National Rifle Association opposes any additional legal requirements for background checks for ownership of certain classes of weapons. The NRA leadership is nuts!
No civilian needs to use an AR-15, AR-16, bump stock, AK-47 or any other fast-firing semi-automatic weapon with a large-capacity magazine.
I'm familiar with many weapons. I've hunted with rifles and shotguns since I was 8 years old and have reloaded most calibers I have used. I am currently a member of a local rod and gun club and use the firing range occasionally.
I also spent four years in the Army -- two in armored infantry and two in the military police corps -- and have fired every weapon in those units' inventories, including a .45 pistol and "grease gun," carbine and M-1 and .30- and .50-caliber machine guns.
Given the most recent onslaught of mass shootings, tighter restrictions on civilian ownership of all types of fast-firing, center-fire weapons is a must, and Congress needs to immediately enact appropriate restrictive legislation with a supermajority that will override any likely presidential veto.
If anyone feels the need to possess and use a fast-firing, center-fire weapon, join the military and volunteer for infantry duty!
Richard L. Kleiber, Hastings