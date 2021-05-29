Letter: City's golf carts need upgrade

Lincoln has four great 18-hole golf courses. They are well maintained and in nice condition. This past year they have been very busy, because COVID-19 didn't interfere with golf.

The golf carts are another issue! The carts have torn seat coverings, loose windshields and roof panels. I recently had to call the clubhouse for a replacement cart. Ours had the motor running, but the cart would not go forward or in reverse.

Also some courses do not have enough carts. I remember watching golfers standing and waiting for other players to finish so they could have a cart.

With the extra revenue from last season, it would seem replacement should have been done this spring. These golf courses bring people into the city and should have working carts in decent shape.

Gary Baumann, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0