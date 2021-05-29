 Skip to main content
Letter: City's golf carts need upgrade
Letter: City's golf carts need upgrade

City golf courses

Ben Clevinger hits down the eighth fairway March 19 at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln has four great 18-hole golf courses. They are well maintained and in nice condition. This past year they have been very busy, because COVID-19  didn't interfere with golf.

The golf carts are another issue! The carts have torn seat coverings, loose windshields and roof panels. I recently had to call the clubhouse for a replacement cart. Ours had the motor running, but the cart would not go forward or in reverse.

Also some courses do not have enough carts. I remember watching golfers standing and waiting for other players to finish so they could have a cart.

With the extra revenue from last season, it would seem replacement should have been done this spring. These golf courses bring people into the city and should have working carts in decent shape.

Gary Baumann, Lincoln

