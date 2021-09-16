Letter: City streets in bad shape

As a visitor to your city, I find it remarkable that people spend thousands of dollars to drive cars on the streets of your city. Their condition is deplorable.

I was born and raised in Lincoln, and each time I return, I find that the condition of those dreadful streets is worse than the time before.

I do not know what the government is doing with your tax dollars, but I do not think it is going towards street repair. I would be embarrassed to have visitors come to my city and drive on those streets. Even the streets that have been repaired are terrible.

Also the condition of sidewalks has been left to deteriorate. My son's partner twisted her ankle downtown on one of the bricks that Helen Boosalis installed years ago.

Come on, Lincoln, can you do better than this? Thanks for keeping the car repair people wanting to come to your city to make a living.

Kathy Ball, Fallbrook, California

