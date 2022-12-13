Letter: City should revisit decision

Goal 9 of the city of Lincoln's Comprehensive Plan states that for all development projects "equitable civic participation will require broad efforts that reach the entire community while actively seeking engagement from historically underrepresented groups." In the case of the Wilderness Crossing Project, this goal has clearly been violated, with dire consequences.

The Wilderness Crossing development will ruin one of only two Native American ceremonial sites in Lincoln, the historically important sweat lodge at the Fish Farm. This sweat lodge is an important place of religious practice for many members of Lincoln's Native community.

Contemplative spiritual practices will be impossible there with the intrusion of a major housing development. Yet, in clear violation of its Comprehensive Plan, the city made no effort to seek the participation of this historically underrepresented group.

Imagine if the city of Lincoln were to approve a construction project that would render religious worship at one of the city's many Christian churches impossible and had failed to even notify members of that church before approving such a project. The religious community of Lincoln would be outraged, and rightfully so. That is essentially the situation here.

So many people in Lincoln zealously guard their own freedom of worship. Surely members of the Native American community deserve to have their religious liberty respected as well.

The Lincoln mayor and City Council need to rectify this injustice and reconsider the approval of the Wilderness Crossing development, this time with the full participation of the Native community.

Tom Lynch, Lincoln