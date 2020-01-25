Letter, 1/26: City needs to fix its streets

As if the condition of the streets in this town of Lincoln aren't horrible enough, with potholes, cracks, canyons and craters similar to the surface of the moon, we now have to deal with trying to drive on ice-covered residential streets.

Driving on a frozen lake in Siberia would probably be safer. In addition to all that, pothole season is here once again. Didn't our current mayor say she would make street repair a priority in her administration? Right, just like the previous mayor we had.

All the city cares about is serving developers, business people and construction companies building massive and very ugly apartment complexes. And just what exactly happens to the tax dollars for street repair and maintenance? In my opinion, it goes down the massive black hole of waste.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

