Letter: City must protect Nine-Mile Prairie

Tallgrass prairie remnants function better if the nearby land remains undeveloped. Nine-Mile Prairie is located northwest of the airport, enclosed on three sides by agricultural land, which includes several unplowed properties.
The full potential will always be at risk without intentional planning to protect the surrounding area of this now rare ecosystem. Fortunately, the University of Nebraska Center for Grasslands Studies developed the well-researched but little-publicized Nine-Mile Prairie Environs Master Plan April 2020.
Let us ground ourselves in this study for the many future decisions we will need to make in carrying on the legacy of Ernie Rousek, who first championed this prairie.
The City Council is being asked to blight Arnold Heights land along Northwest 48th Street in order to get government tax-increment financing money to help low-income homeowners ("City seeking extreme blight designation for 2 large areas of northwest Lincoln," May 29).
I have driven the area. I support limiting the northern boundary to just the housing area, but not to include the undeveloped land going north to Fletcher. I understand that if the undeveloped land carries a "blighted" designation, the city could maintain the right to protect for future conservation use of the land, but how, or to what extent, has not been explained.
If the city is trying to protect the entire prairie complex, such as we do Wilderness Park, then I am supportive. A developer is eyeing the land that would destroy habitat and block pollinator routes to Nine-Mile Prairie. The housing can go elsewhere. How will the City Council vote on July 12?
Linda R. Brown, Lincoln