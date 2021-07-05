Letter: City must protect Nine-Mile Prairie

Tallgrass prairie remnants function better if the nearby land remains undeveloped. Nine-Mile Prairie is located northwest of the airport, enclosed on three sides by agricultural land, which includes several unplowed properties.

The full potential will always be at risk without intentional planning to protect the surrounding area of this now rare ecosystem. Fortunately, the University of Nebraska Center for Grasslands Studies developed the well-researched but little-publicized Nine-Mile Prairie Environs Master Plan April 2020.

Let us ground ourselves in this study for the many future decisions we will need to make in carrying on the legacy of Ernie Rousek, who first championed this prairie.

The City Council is being asked to blight Arnold Heights land along Northwest 48th Street in order to get government tax-increment financing money to help low-income homeowners ("City seeking extreme blight designation for 2 large areas of northwest Lincoln," May 29).